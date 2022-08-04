Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

