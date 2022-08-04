Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 551 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

