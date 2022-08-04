Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.00% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

