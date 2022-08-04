Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 181,857 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,867,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,118,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

