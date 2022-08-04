Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

EMN stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

