Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.