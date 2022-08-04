Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

