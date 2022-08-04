Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $67.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.