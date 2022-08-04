Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.