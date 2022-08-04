Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Barclays began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

