Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Snap by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

