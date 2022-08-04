Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 36.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 30.10 and a 200-day moving average of 40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

