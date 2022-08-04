Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,215.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,330.28. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,171.01 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

