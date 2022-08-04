Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

MDYV opened at $65.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

