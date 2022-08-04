Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

IYK opened at $201.32 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.92.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

