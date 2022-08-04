Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 154 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.