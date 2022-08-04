Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,234 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

BSX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

