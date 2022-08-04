Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.