Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BXMT opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

