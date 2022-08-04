Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 399,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.89% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLM. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $164,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

CLM opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.29%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

