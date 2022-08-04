D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

