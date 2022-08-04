DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

