David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DDOG stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11,242,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

