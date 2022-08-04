Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 8,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SBCF opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.
