Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 7%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 16,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,165,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

