DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
