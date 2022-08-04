Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of Dutch Bros worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,125 shares of company stock worth $3,999,279. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

