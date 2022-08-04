DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

