Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 61,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

