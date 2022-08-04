Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

