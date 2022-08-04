Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,804 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 18.73% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MINC. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

MINC opened at $45.81 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

