Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,971 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Allegion worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allegion by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $76,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $103.53 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

