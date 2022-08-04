Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

