Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 820,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,210,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 107,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

