Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 96,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

