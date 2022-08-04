Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Teleflex worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $254.97 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.01 and a 52 week high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

