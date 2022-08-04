Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Black Knight worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

