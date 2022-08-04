Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.