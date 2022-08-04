Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.33 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

