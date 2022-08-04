Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

