Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Workiva worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

