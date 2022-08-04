Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.