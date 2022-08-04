Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.