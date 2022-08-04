Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

