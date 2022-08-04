Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.33 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

