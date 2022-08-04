Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 315,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 87,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

