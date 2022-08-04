Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.34 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $350.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $397.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

