Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

CPT opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

