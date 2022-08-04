Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3,288.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $60.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72.

