Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.87% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.