Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.