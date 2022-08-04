Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLGB opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

